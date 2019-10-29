ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Brother World Animal Rescue is asking for donations to help them care for nearly four dozen rabbits that were found outside their facility Tuesday morning.
BWAR said 45 rabbits were left outside our adoption center.
Officials said the bunnies were cuddled together for warmth and very scared.
In addition to donations, BWAR said they need fosters, adopters and volunteers to help with the animal’s care.
BWAR is also seeking donations of the following supplies: Timothy Hay, Rabbit Food, broccoli, carrots, romaine, strawberries, rabbit toys, rabbit habitats, blankets.
MORE NEWS - Upstate cardiologist giving away books for Halloween
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.