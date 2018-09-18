Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, DHEC reported that two people may have been sent to their health care providers after being potentially exposed to rabies by a kitten that tested positive for the disease.
DHEC says the exposures happened near the city of Liberty, when the victims were bitten or scratched by the kitten.
DHEC's David Vaughan said, "Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies."
If you have reason to believe that you or someone you know has been in contact with this kitten or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenville office at 864-372-3273.
