COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A skunk found in Anderson County has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of health and Environmental Control.
The skunk was found near McClure Road and Dobbins Bridge Road, according to the department.
No one has been exposed to the skunk as of now, but one dog was, and they’ll be quarantined.
The skunk was sent to the department’s laboratory for testing Dec. 21 and was confirmed to have rabies Dec. 22.
“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”
If you think you, someone you know or your pets have encountered this skunk, you’re asked to call the department’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at 864-260-5585 or after hours at 888-847-0902.
