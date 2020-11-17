Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control say a confirmed case of rabies has been identified near Paso Fino Road and Cross Anchor Road in Enoree, SC.
According to DHEC, the case involved a rabid skunk.
Officials say while know human exposures are known, two pets were exposed and are being quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.
The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on November 5th and was confirmed to have rabies on November 6th.
Officials say it's important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations and is one of the easiest ways to present the disease. If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, officials ask residents to please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Spartanburg office at (864) 596-3327.
This skunk is the fourth animal in Spartanburg County to test positive for rabies in 2020.
