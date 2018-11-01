Gaffney, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- A stray cat in Gaffney has potentially exposed two people to rabies after biting them on October, 26th. The cat was reported as a short haired, calico mix, DHEC reports.
Three days later, the cat was given to DHEC's laboratory and tested positive for rabies. The two victims have been referred to their health care provider.
To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator. Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite, which exchanges saliva from the infected.
"It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, and your pets from this fatal disease," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division.
If you have reason to believe that you, your family members, or your pets came in contact with this stray cat or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Spartanburg office at (864) 596-3327 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30-5:00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.