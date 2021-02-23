GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - George R. Francis Jr., a radio broadcaster with ties to the Upstate has sadly passed away in North Carolina due to long term health issues. He was 78.
George R. Francis Jr. began his radio career in the early 1960’s working as an on air disc jockey, along side the likes of Hollywood Actor, Jay Thomas, Rick Dees, of American Top 40 and “Disco Duck fame”, and John Tesh, formally of Entertainment Tonight.
Shortly after his arrival to Greenville, South Carolina in 1987, Francis became the CEO of his own broadcasting company, AmCom General, and created, owned, and operated a local radio station, station WMYI-FM My 102.5. His station strived to challenge and change how local competitors viewed local radio.
After selling My 102.5, Francis Jr., acquired WANS Radio, changing it to 107.3 JAMZ, and soon after, creating 93.3 The Planet.
Francis was named as one of the Top Best Managers In Radio in RADIO INK magazine November of 2002.
Francis also served in the United States Marine Corps. Reserve for 42 years, also serving in Desert Storm in Iraq in 1990-91, finally retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
