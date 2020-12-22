MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said raid on home results in drug trafficking charges for two residents.
According to detective Paul Alkire, on Friday, Dec. 18, authorities responded to a home along U.S. 70 East as part as an ongoing investigation for drug activity. In the home, deputies located 522 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of heroin, cash and several firearms.
Deputies said 29-year-old Marvin Donald Branch II and 25-year-old Aserria Deserae Burgess have been charged the following:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
- Maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance
