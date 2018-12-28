(FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, rain and flooding is causing road closures across parts of Western North Carolina.
Our FOX Carolina crew has reached out to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in multiple counties and here is what we know as of writing:
Buncombe County:
- No reports
Henderson County
- No active reports
Transylvania County
- Cascade lake at Merrill Lane closed
- Island Ford Road Bridge closed
- Hannah Board Road closed
All of these roads sit close to a river and crews are currently checking other areas.
Polk County
- No active reports
We'll continue to check with the NCDPS and will update when we know more about any possible road closures or reopening roads.
