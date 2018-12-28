(FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, rain and flooding was causing road closures across parts of Western North Carolina and the Upstate.
Right now in the Upstate, we're seeing flooding on Reid School Road near Wade Hampton Boulevard. A vehicle also crashed into a utility pole near Edwards Mill Road, blocking the intersection.
Our FOX Carolina crews reached out to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in multiple counties and here is what we know as of writing:
Buncombe County:
- Azalea Road between the soccer complex and near Gashes Farm Road.
- Riverside Drive at the railroad trestle located between Hill Street on the North and Craven Street on the south.
- West Chapel Road near 44 West Chapel Road at the stream crossing
- Swannanoa River Road from Glendale to Biltmore Avenue
- Thompson Street from Glendale to Bitlmore Avenue
Henderson County
- Church St at Kanuga
- All of 176 at McDonalds
- Dana Road atTracey Grove Rd
- S. King St Between S. Main St & Caswell St
- Beverly Hanks Center
- Greenville Highway at White St
- Greenville Highway at Copper Penny St
- S. Grove St From Caswell to Pump House Gym
- Chadwick Ave Extension
Jackson County
- Mudslide on Cabin Flats Road blocking one lane
Transylvania County
- Cascade Lake at Merrill Lane closed
- Island Ford Road Bridge closed
- Hannah Board Road closed
All of these roads sit close to a river and crews are currently checking other areas.
Polk County
- No active reports
McDowell County
- Catawba River cresting affecting Lytle Mountain Road near Greenlee Road.
- McHone Drive is closed due to Catawba River flooding
- Vein Mountain Road at the tunnel
- Polly Spout Road water flowing across road just past Vein Mountain Road intersection
We'll continue to check with the NCDPS and will update when we know more about any possible road closures or reopening roads.
