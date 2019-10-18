GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials say that due to rain this weekend, there will be a change in the scheduled closures and detours for the 85/385 Gateway project.
Starting Saturday, October 19, at 12 a.m. the I-85 Northbound access to I-385 will be closed. Traffic seeking I-385 will be detoured at Exit 51A to Woodruff Road where they will turn right and proceed to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection.
Traffic on eastbound Woodruff seeking I-85 Northbound will be detoured to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection. Traffic on westbound Woodruff seeking I-85 Northbound will be detoured to turn right at Roper Mountain Road then turn right to I-385 Southbound then take Exit 36A to I-85 Northbound.
This closure will remain in place Saturday as long as weather cooperates, officials say.
