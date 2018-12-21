(FOX Carolina) - This morning, we've been receiving reports of roadways flooding in different parts of the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
Right now we are hearing in Hendersonville that Airport Road at New Hope Road is closed due to flooding.
Over in Spartanburg, we're being told that Holly Springs Road near Culbreth Road is under an advisory for roadway flooding.
