Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, professionals, celebrities and golf fans alike are all in a holding pattern as rain delays today's second round of the BMW Pro-AM.
According to officials, play in the second round of the tournament which tee'd off around 7 a.m. Friday morning was suspended due to heavy rain falling.
We're told officials are hoping play will resume around 10 a.m.
For the latest, check out their social media here.
