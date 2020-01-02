GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A local group is preparing to celebrate one of the most influential figures of the Civil Rights Movement: Dr. Marin Luther King Jr.
Today the Rainbow PUSH Coalition of Greenville announced its 2020 King Legacy week line up and the year's theme: voting.
It's been 100 years since women gained the right to vote and 55 years since King helped push through the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
"He insisted, he protested, he petitioned, he called," Rainbow PUSH chairperson Davida Mathis said about King. "He did everything in his power to lead us to a voting rights act because we were not close to being made whole until we had a secured right to vote."
Between Jan. 18 and Jan. 25, the group will host different events honoring King's legacy, including a HBCU fair, STEAM day, a millennial entrepreneur hour, town hall meeting and a gala.
