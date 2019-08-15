GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rodney Smith Jr. has gone viral recently for mowing lawns for elderly and disabled people across all 50 states, going on tours to promote his message of kindness and charity unto others. He's done so five times already.
Now, Smith is on tour again, and he stopped in Greenville to cut grass with local law enforcement officers by his side as well.
Smith's latest tour began on Wednesday, titled "Mowing with Cops". According to his website, Smith wanted to be a police officer, but in his words "God had other plans". For his latest tour, he's mowing 1-2 lawns for those who are elderly, disabled, single parents, or veterans. However, the twist is that local law enforcement officers in each city he travels to are invited to mow with him, using a special mower he had made for them.
Smith's goal with this tour is to not only thank law enforcement for their service, but also to unite the community around them.
According to his website, he started out in Apopka, Florida before moving on to Macon and Atlanta on Thursday. He then made his way to Greenville today and plans on wrapping up in Charlotte. His next two cities are Charleston, West Virginia and Richmond, Virginia.
If you'd like to nominate someone for Smith to help, or if you want to help his cause, visit his website here.
HERE'S MORE COVERAGE OF RODNEY SMITH JR.'S MOVEMENT:
