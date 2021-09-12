GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Protestor held signs and rallied against vaccine mandates in downtown Greenville Sunday afternoon.
Earlier in the week, President Joe Biden announced new requirements that will impact an estimated 100 million Americans.
Organizers tell FOX Carolina the rally was planned before Biden's announcement on Thursday, but they say that has just added more fuel to their fire.
"We are totally against mandates. Whether you get the vaccine or you don't get the vaccine that is your choice. It shouldn't be forced on employees, it shouldn't be forced on medical staff in order to keep your job," said Greenville County Republican Press Secretary Sam Marley.
Chants like "My Body, My Choice" and "Live Free or Die" rang out from the crowd.
Some in attendance appear to also be against the COVID-19 vaccine in general.
Top health officials say all three COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and are the way out of the pandemic.
"This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it’s caused by the fact that despite America having an unprecedented vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot," said Biden on Thursday.
As we reported, President Biden is mandating all federal workers, millions of contract workers that work with the federal government, and healthcare workers in Medicare or Medicaid participating healthcare settings to get vaccinated.
The Department of Labor is also developing a rule to require businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccines or get tested for COVID-19 weekly.
The mandate could impact more than just vaccination rates, as organizers of the rally say they've heard from people who are considering quitting their jobs because of this mandate.
"From Horry County to Conway to Charleston. Even New York City, I've been in contact with medical staff up there that are getting their resignations ready to walk out if they're forced to take the vaccine," said Manley.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the major hospital systems in the Upstate following President Biden's announcement.
Prisma, Bon Secours, and Spartanburg Regional all say they will follow federal guidelines.
AnMed Health had already previously required vaccinations by the end of September for all its team members.
