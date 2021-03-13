GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been one year since Breonna Taylor was killed by police officers during a raid while she was in her bedroom.
No charges have been brought.
Saturday communities around the country, including Taylor's hometown of Louisville and here in the Upstate, rallied for justice.
"We just want to show support to the family considering they just spent a year, and no justice," said Bruce Wilson with Black Lives Matter.
For about an hour outside the Peace Center in downtown Greenville, the rally was held.
"I think it's amazing that we're still doing protests like this, I would love to see more people come to these. But I mean you just have to get more people to come and join and make more progress together," said Zoe Hoffman of Fountain Inn.
Hoffman and Collin Duffie heard about the rally on social media and say despite Taylor's death happening states away, incidents like that happen everywhere including in the Upstate.
"My message to anybody is either come out here and make change or you're part of the problem," said Duffie.
"When they say that this happened far away, that's true. It also happens here and that's why I was out here last weekend marching up and down the street trying to seek justice for an individual right here in Greenville County. We need to put a stop to this, it's got to stop sooner or later," explained Wilson.
During the rally State Rep. Leola Robinson, who represents part of Greenville, announced a proclamation that on her motion members of the South Carolina House of Representatives honor and remember Breonna Taylor.
