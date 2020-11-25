Gatlinburg, TN (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday afternoon, park rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park say a fatal accident occurred at Park Overlook.
Around 1:40 p.m., rangers responded to Chimney Tops overlook along Newfound Gap Road after they received a report of a man that fell approximately 50 feet below the embankment.
We're told the victim was identified as 48-year-old Wesley Brandon Stedham of Warrior, AL.
Park officials say Stedham fell after stepping down a steep slope below the overlook for a photograph.
Park rangers and members of the park's technical Search and Rescue team established a rope and pulley system to reach the patient and bring him up to the overlook. Officials say he suffered severe head trauma and died as a result of his injuries.
