ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The U.S. National Park Service confirmed Monday that a Weaverville man died in a motorcycle wreck along Blue Ridge Parkway.
According to a release, the incident happened on Saturday when rangers were sent to the scene of a wreck near Milepost 398. When they arrived on scene, rangers say that they saw a motorcycle laying on its side near a guard rail.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, rangers confirmed.
According to the release, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Shawn Emory.
The National Park Service says that according to a preliminary investigation, Emory was driving southbound along an uphill curve when he lost control of the motorcycle and overcorrected.
The vehicle then ran off the road and hit a guardrail, causing Emory to be ejected from the motorcycle, the release says.
