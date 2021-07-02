WASHINGTON (AP) — A ransomware attack has paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies. That's according to a cybersecurity researcher whose company was responding to the incident. John Hammond of the security firm Huntress Labs says a major Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate appears to be behind the attack. He says the criminals in the REvil gang targeted a software supplier called Kaseya, using its network-management software as a conduit to spread the ransomware more widely. Other researchers agreed with Hammond’s assessment. It was not immediately clear how many Kaseya customers might be affected or who they might be.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.