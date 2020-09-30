SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg woman is sharing her story. She says she was one of the three women sexually assault on New Year's Day in Spartanburg County.
On top of healing from the rape, she lost her mother around the time that she was fundraising to start this business. Now her business is truly a manifestation of the dreams that she built as she fought to heal from this trauma.
As this teen sits in jail, facing numerous charges, one of his alleged victims now has a new business that she can say she made happen - when all the odds were stacked against her.
Courtney Lyles, rape survivor, says her worst day after the attack "I could not even leave out of my house without shaking trembling. I did not want to leave out of my house without being fully covered up. I don’t want anybody to look at me because I didn’t know why he chose me."
Just days after the first day of 2020, Courtney faced her alleged attacker in court.
Courtney says, "I feel like he is a menace to society and if it wasn’t me, it was going to be somebody else."
She says he came into the gym where she was doing fitness training and she says before she could pull her weapon, he pulled out his... Then he attacked her and her client at gunpoint.
"I need women all around to always, always, always be aware of their surroundings. It doesn’t matter what you wear, it doesn’t matter what time of day it is, it doesn’t matter what your location is. I was in my place of business and this happened to me in the middle of the day, on a holiday. No one would have ever expected that to happen so always always always protect yourself," says Courtney.
She says for a while she couldn't see herself moving forward, but "I said you have to." She encourages others experiencing tragedies by saying that "even if you don’t go out that day, cry it out. Take your time."
Now, 10 months later, she's the proud owner of Fit N Curvy.
She says, "I don’t want them to think I am just a superhero because I do have my days I still have my days but with therapy, with working out and with the love and support of my client, my kids, my family I am able to push through.
She is hoping that she can be a light for others and she's hoping you'll come celebrate this big accomplishment with the people who helped make it happen.
Therapy, prayer and being showered in love helped Courtney through this process.
She addressed him in court as he faced 26 charges stemming from her assault and other crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.