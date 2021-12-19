In this March 2021 photo provided by Scott Jawson, West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler is seen outside a recording studio in Los Angeles. Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. His publicist confirmed the death to the New York Times. The 28-year-old was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night. (Wyatt Winfrey/Courtesy of Scott Jawson via AP)