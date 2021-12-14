GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A grand jury in South Carolina issued a federal indictment against rapper Foogiano in connection with a fatal shooting in July of 2020 at Lavish Lounge.
According to the indictment, the grand jury charges the rapper, whose real name is Kwame Khalil Brown, with knowingly possessing a gun and ammunition "in and affecting commerce, to wit." The charges go on to state that Brown had a Glock model 22, .40 caliber pistol and .45 ACP ammunition.
The shooting killed two people and injured eight others.
The victims included 23-year-old Mykala Bell and Clarence Johnson.
PREVIOUSLY: Family of Greenville nightclub shooting victim speaks out
Nightclub, rapper, and security company named in lawsuit filed by estate of victim of Lavish Lounge shooting
