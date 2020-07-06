GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Over 24 hours after a mass shooting at a Greenville County nightclub claimed the lives of two people and injured eight others, the artist who was performing at the club has spoken out.
Georgia-based rapper Foogiano, who was celebrating his birthday, performed at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road over the weekend.
Shortly after his performance began at 1 a.m. on July 5, Greenville County Sheriff Lewis says surveillance footage reveals some sort of altercation took place in front of the stage. At that point, the sheriff says someone fired a shot - setting off a chain of events.
23-year-old Mykala Bell was killed as a result of the shooting. She was a mother of two young children. Clarence Johnson, 51, was working as a security guard during the event and was also fatally shot.
Monday, Foogiano posted a nearly two minute video on his Instagram to address the incident. The video may be viewed here, though one should be warned it contains some graphic content.
He says he spoke with the father of Mykala's children and explained the situation.
"My biggest condolences to the girl and her family," the rapper says in his post.
Foogiano continues on to say he understands why some family and friends of the victims are looking to blame someone for the senseless crime.
"I ain't going to blame myself for something that I didn't cause - I never will," Foogiano said. "But, I respect y'all's opinions and how y'all feel."
However, he says he did not partake in the incident.
"She lost her life for nothing," he says. "But I did not take her life. Foogiano ain't shoot nobody."
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting, and has identified four individuals they say are wanted for questioning.
