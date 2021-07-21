Virus Outbreak Breakthrough Cases

FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, a registered dons protective gear before entering a room at a hospital in Royal Oak, Mich. In 2021, U.S. hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among the unvaccinated, and real-world data from Britain and Israel support that protection against the worst cases remains strong. What scientists call “breakthrough” infections in people who are fully vaccinated make up a small fraction of cases. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

 Carlos Osorio

While reports of athletes, lawmakers and others occasionally getting the coronavirus despite vaccination may sound alarming, top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that the shots dramatically reduce severe disease and death. The best indicator: In the U.S., hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among the unvaccinated, and data from Britain and Israel agree protection remains strong against the worst cases. No vaccine is perfect but what scientists call “breakthrough” infections in the fully vaccinated are a small fraction of coronavirus cases. That's even in the face of the highly contagious delta variant that is burning through unvaccinated communities.

