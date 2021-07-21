FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, a registered dons protective gear before entering a room at a hospital in Royal Oak, Mich. In 2021, U.S. hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among the unvaccinated, and real-world data from Britain and Israel support that protection against the worst cases remains strong. What scientists call “breakthrough” infections in people who are fully vaccinated make up a small fraction of cases. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)