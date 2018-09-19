GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A rare Confederate flag that has been in the care of a Greenville family for generations will be on display at the Museum and Library of Confederate History, according to a news release.
The flag is a “Third National Flag” which the museum said was adopted on March 4, 1865 near the end of the war.
The flag was restored and is now on display at the museum, located at 15 Boyce Street.
Read more about the flag below:
