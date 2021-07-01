FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo Phylicia Rashad arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Rashad has found herself embroiled in controversy after expressing public support for Bill Cosby’s release from prison, with some prominent Black voices calling for her dismissal as dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts. Rashad played Cosby’s wife on “The Cosby Show". It remains to be seen whether Rashad’s position at Howard is in jeopardy, but the university quickly distanced itself from her comments. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)