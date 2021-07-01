WASHINGTON (AP) — Phylicia Rashad has found herself embroiled in controversy after expressing public support for Bill Cosby’s release from prison, with some prominent Black voices calling for her dismissal as dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts. Rashad played Cosby’s wife on “The Cosby Show. After Cosby was released Wednesday, Rashad tweeted: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” The tweet drew an immediate online response, with a few expressing support but many others attacking Rashad for defending a man accused of drugging and raping multiple women over a period of decades. The university quickly distanced itself from her comments.
