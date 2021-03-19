BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - Raybow USA says they will expand their headquarters, and bring new jobs to the area.
Rayboy USA is the American operations of Raybow Pharmaceutical, a manufacturing company. The company says that they plan to invest $15.8 million dollars into the expansion project. According to the company, this growth will create 26 full time jobs and 74 additional positions. These opportunities will include positions such as research chemists, pilot-plant personnel and supervisor.
The company plans to add 34,000 square feet to their existing site, while greatly expanding their projects and employment.
Co-President of Raybow USA, Peter Newsom, said in a press release, "These investments fit perfectly with our long-term goal of expanding our operations in Transylvania County. We are excited about expanding our operations in Brevard and supporting future economic development in Transylvania County. Pete and I look forward to continuing our work, which now includes increased global capabilities and reach.”
Raybow USA moved to the Brevard area in 2003 and has been in the town since then.
"Raybow USA has and will continue to be successful because they recognize to attract the best and brightest workforce, location matters, employees want to live and work in our special community," said Jimmy Harris, Mayor of the City of Brevard.
