RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said deputies have charged multiple fentanyl dealers over the past three months.
Deputies said they began investigating after the number of overdoses throughout the county increased. According to deputies, fentanyl has been a big part of this concerning pattern.
Over the past three months, deputies said the Sheriff’s Office Unified Narcotics Task Force (UNTF) has dismantled three clandestine Fentanyl labs and charged multiple dealers. One of these labs was discovered within 1,000 feet of a public school, according to deputies.
During these investigations, the UNTF seized the following items.
- 4,409 pressed Fentanyl pills
- Three Fentanyl Pill Presses
- $25,021
- Six Firearms (AK-47 Pistol, four Glock handguns, Springfield Armory Handgun)
Deputies said their investigation into this issue is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286 -(TIPS).
