RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirms that deputies responded to a shooting near Misty Lane.
Sheriff Chris Francis says the victim was flown to Spartanburg Regional for treatment. He adds that the injury does not appear to be life threatening right now.
Deputies are still searching for the suspect, but it seems to be an isolated incident, according to Francis.
We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
