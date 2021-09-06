RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office announces that their Road Patrol Division charged multiple people during separate incidences over the weekend.
Deputies say they pursued three vehicles over the weekend. Those pursuits resulted in a total of nine felony charges and five misdemeanor charges, according to deputies. Deputies seized three motor vehicles and 1.01 pounds of methamphetamine during these incidents.
In addition to these pursuits, deputies say they arrested 13 people. These arrests resulted in two felony charges and 22 misdemeanor charges being processed, according to deputies. 11.3 grams of methamphetamine and $1,158 were seized during these arrests, according to deputies.
Deputies did not release any information regarding the suspects.
(0) comments
