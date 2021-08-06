RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office announces that they are trying to identify a vehicle that they believed was used during a recent larceny incident.
The vehicle is shown towing a stolen 16-foot tandem axle enclosed trailer near Clearwater Parkway in Rutherfordton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Bailey at (828) 286-2911 or (828) 286-TIPS.
