RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said multiple inmates at the detention center were taken to hospital on Tuesday following overdoses.
Deputies said all of the inmates were treated at the hospital and taken back to detention center.
According to deputies, the overdoses are still under investigation and they are working to figure out where the drugs came from.
