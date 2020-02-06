RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - As parts of the Upstate and western NC faced down severe weather, a church in Rutherford County opened its doors to those displaced by flooding.
Second Baptist Church on Green Street in Rutherfordton opened its doors Thursday evening. The opening was confirmed in an alert sent out by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
The shelter was eventually closed as weather conditions improved, per RCSO.
All emergencies should still be called in to 9-1-1.
