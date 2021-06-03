Items Seized during arrest in Rutherford County

Multiple items seized during an arrest in Rutherford County (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, June 3 2021)

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect and seized firearms along with multiple types of illegal drugs.

Deputies say that search warrants were carried out at multiple residents on JE Morrow Street in Forest City, NC.

During the investigation, the following items were seized, according to officials.

  • Approximately 336 grams Methamphetamine
  • 52 firearms
  • 64 Suboxone strips
  • 8 pills 
  • $1,651.00 in US Currency was seized

Johnson was arrested and charged with the following, according to officials.

Christopher Johnson

Suspect arrested on multiple gun and drug charges in Rutherford County, (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, May 3 2021)
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Possession of Stolen Firearms (3 Counts)
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • PWIMSD Schedule III
  • Maintain Vehicle Place or Dwelling

Officials say that Johnson received a $750,000 secure bond and will appear in District Court Rutherford County on June 4th, 2021.

Deputies say the Rutherford County Narcotics unit worked with the Rutherford County Sheriff Office SERT Team, Rutherford County Sheriff Office Criminal Investigative Division, Forest City Police Department, NC Bureau of License and Theft and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacoo and Firearms (ATF) on this case.

