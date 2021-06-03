FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect and seized firearms along with multiple types of illegal drugs.
Deputies say that search warrants were carried out at multiple residents on JE Morrow Street in Forest City, NC.
During the investigation, the following items were seized, according to officials.
- Approximately 336 grams Methamphetamine
- 52 firearms
- 64 Suboxone strips
- 8 pills
- $1,651.00 in US Currency was seized
Johnson was arrested and charged with the following, according to officials.
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Stolen Firearms (3 Counts)
- Possession of Stolen Property
- PWIMSD Schedule III
- Maintain Vehicle Place or Dwelling
Officials say that Johnson received a $750,000 secure bond and will appear in District Court Rutherford County on June 4th, 2021.
Deputies say the Rutherford County Narcotics unit worked with the Rutherford County Sheriff Office SERT Team, Rutherford County Sheriff Office Criminal Investigative Division, Forest City Police Department, NC Bureau of License and Theft and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacoo and Firearms (ATF) on this case.
