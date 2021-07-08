RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies, along with multiple agencies, helped in a multi-county chase that ended in a manhunt Wednesday.
After the manhunt, the sheriff's office identified the suspect as Ivory Levonda Chappell, Jr. and arrested him. Chappell was charged with the following:
Felony Flee to Elude Arrest
Reckless Driving to Endanger
Speeding
Resist Public Officer
Open Container
According to the Sheriff's Office, at 8:09 p.m., deputies were sent to help Polk County deputies at 8:09 p.m. who were pursuing a black Dodge Charger with green racing stripes on Highway 74 going towards Rutherford County.
Deputies said Chappell's car started smoking heavily so he stopped in the roadway just before Highway 221S, got out of the car and ran into the woods.
After setting up a perimeter, using K9 and aerial support, deputies said the K8 team spotted the suspect in the area of Oakland Road.
Deputies said Chappell was served with outstanding warrants for felony flee to elude, resisting a public officer, speeding, soliciting prostitution, and reckless driving to endanger out of Alamance County.
Chappell is at the Rutherford County Detention Center under an $85,000 secured bond.
