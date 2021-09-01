GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating after two infants were found dead in a car at a daycare, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on Wilson Blvd. just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Deputies say they infants were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
At this time, it is unclear if there is any involvement by the staff of Sunshine House, says deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.