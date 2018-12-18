Billy Graham.png

The Rev. Billy Graham Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

 AP Photo/John Bazemore

The FBI on Monday released a list of cases agents worked involving the late Rev. Billy Graham.

The document contains nearly 500 pages pertaining to the man once revered as “America’s pastor.”

The files therein contain a number of incidents, including the threats the reverend received over his decades in ministry.

Graham passed away on February 21 in Montreat, NC

Read the full, newly declassified document here:

Download PDF FBI releases Billy Graham case files

