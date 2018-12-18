The FBI on Monday released a list of cases agents worked involving the late Rev. Billy Graham.
The document contains nearly 500 pages pertaining to the man once revered as “America’s pastor.”
The files therein contain a number of incidents, including the threats the reverend received over his decades in ministry.
Graham passed away on February 21 in Montreat, NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.