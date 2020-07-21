GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood County School Districts is finalizing their plans for the upcoming school year.
First, parents are asked to complete a back to school commitment form.
Click here to view it. The deadline to complete the form is Monday July 27.
Officials say that you will need to complete the new form even if you filled the recent surveys.
You can find frequently asked questions related to the new year ahead, here.
The reopening instruction model explains the differences between the three options presented for learning: traditional, A/B, and virtual.
