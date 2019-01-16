CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Clemson University Athletics Department on Wednesday announced the Clemson Tigers 2019 football schedule.
Clemson’s season opener will be a Thursday home game against Georgia Teach on August 29.
Below is the full season schedule with home games in bold:
- Aug. 29 (Thursday): GEORGIA TECH
- Sept. 7: TEXAS A&M
- Sept. 14: at Syracuse
- Sept. 21: CHARLOTTE
- Sept. 28: at North Carolina
- Oct. 12: FLORIDA STATE
- Oct. 19: at Louisville
- Oct. 26: BOSTON COLLEGE
- Nov. 2: WOFFORD
- Nov. 9: at NC State
- Nov. 16: WAKE FOREST
- Nov. 30: at South Carolina
Fans can see the 2019 football team in action on Saturday, April 6 when the Tigers host the annual Spring Game at memorial stadium.
Get ticket information by clicking on ClemsonTigers.com or calling 1-800 CLEMSON.
