GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Pretty soon Greenvillians will be able to swing some golf clubs, have a drink, and even grab dinner with a movie all in the same place!
Neil Wilson with RealtyLink works with the property owners of Greenville's newest addition to entertainment: Topgolf.
Wilson says that the complex is composed of not just the golfing and dining facility, but four outer parcels that are expected to become restaurants or hotels.
One of those parcels is being filled with a dinner movie theater, Wilson was able to confirm Sunday. Though the name of the theater can't be released at the moment, Wilson was able to provide some details on the construction.
About 50,000 square feet of the property will be dominated by the theater that is expected to house between 8 and 12 screens. Wilson says there will be a restaurant and bar within the theater.
“We’re fortunate enough to bring one of the larger more popular dinner theater chains to the Upstate," Wilson said.
In addition to the dinner theater, Wilson says construction teams are working to widen Garlington Road to a four lane roadway. An additional turn lane will be added to Pelham Road as well.
Wilson says they expect the theater to officially open in Spring 2020.
