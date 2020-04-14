SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) Several Upstate communities are in recovery mode after severe weather ripped through the area, causing significant damage to businesses, homes and power lines - and killing at least one person.
BorgWarner released a statement Monday morning, saying that their Seneca facility was among those buildings hit by the overnight tornado, sadly resulting in the death of one of their onsite contractors.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a contractor that worked on our site and extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to his family," the company said. "We are grateful to the local authorities in Seneca who responded quickly and are working with us to ensure that what remains of the building has been secured. The safety of our employees and the community is our number one priority, and our thoughts are with all of those impacted by the tornado."
Later Monday afternoon, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the individual was a 77-year-old security guard employed by American Security.
Addis says Mr. Jack F. Harvill of Walhalla was in a guard building that sustained a structural collapse during the storm around 3:30 a.m. He unfortunately passed away as a result.
BorgWarners says four other employees were onsite as well, and have been reported safe with minimal injuries.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster visited the facility Monday afternoon on his tour of the state's storm damage. He said the damage that Seneca saw from the EF-3 tornado was among some of the worst he's seen during his time in South Carolina.
Tuesday morning, BorgWarner said they're already making plans to rebuild - but it may take longer than initially expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At this time, we are still assessing damage to the facility. We will develop plans as quickly as possible to bring the site back online which will include contingency plans in the event the rebuilding effort is estimated to take longer than the sustained closure due to COVID-19," the company said in a statement.
