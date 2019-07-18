WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Koch Foods is recalling more than 740 pounds of fully cooked boneless chicken bites due to misbranding and undeclared allegations.
The USDA says the Schwan's chicken bites contain soy, milk, and eggs, which are not declared on the product label. The frozen, fully-cooked breaded boneless chicken bites were also labeled as chicken strips and were produced on May 31, 2019. The 40-oz. bags have lot code YN91518412L1 and were shipped to a distributor in Minnesota.
The USDA says the problem first came to light when a customer filed a complaint reporting the incorrect label. While there have so far been no reports of adverse reactions to eating the bites, anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact a doctor.
Anyone who has the product should either throw it away or take it back to the store they bought it from.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact James Bohlander, Quality Assurance Manager at Koch Foods, at (513) 642-2653
