(FOX Carolina) The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and The TJX Companies Inc. have issued a warning to consumers that several recalled items sold by three large retailers were sold even after the recalls were announced.
According to a release, 19 different products recalled between 2014 and 2019 continued to be sold, and purchased. Several of the items included different brands of infant sleepers - pulled due to being potentially fatal to children.
The recalls also included hoverboards that can catch fire.
A full list of the affected items can be found here.
