PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As the flood waters recede people in Pickens County are getting a better look at the damage left behind and one of the hardest hit areas was a local park.
Senior Field, one of several baseball diamonds in Jaycee Park, is caked in several inches of mud. The fence is down in several spots and filled with sticks and leaves.
City workers at the field told FOX Carolina they would have to wait to begin repairs until the field dried out.
