GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- About 2.29 million people in the Carolinas are about to start their Thanksgiving travels, according to AAA Carolinas.
That's almost 3% percent more than last year, AAA Carolinas says.
There were 12 fatalities on the roads in South Carolina last Thanksgiving season, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has these tips for drivers this Thanksgiving:
- Check tire pressure
- Fill fluids
- Take breaks
- Don't text and drive
- Buckle up
- Obey speed limits
- Drive Sober
About 90% of travelers are driving to their destination, but AAA reports air travel is expected to grow 4.6% this year.
Officials at GSP have these tips for making it to your flight on time:
- Monitor parking availability on GSP's Facebook and Twitter pages
- Use the economy shuttle to get from your car to the ticket counter quickly
- Check in to your flight online or on your phone
- Be ready to remove any electronic bigger than a phone from your bag in security
- Remember the 3-1-1 rule for liquids
No matter how you are travelling this holiday season, officials say to leave early and be patient.
