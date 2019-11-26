Record-setting food drive to benefit families in need

Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group of Upstate students is making a big difference for needy families this holiday season. The Beta Club at Broome High School in Spartanburg just completed its most successful canned food drive to date. Students collected 5,000 cans for a food pantry that’s sponsored by a few area churches.
Ninth grader, Lane Lytle’s family, which owns a local business, donated 2,500 cans.
He says, “It gives the people who give a certain happiness because we know we’re doing something good for the community and some families who don’t have anything to eat will get something to eat this holiday season and it’s really heartwarming.”
The food is going to the Cannons Community Food Pantry which opens its doors to families in need on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Janice Griffin, member of Cannons Campground United Methodist Church says on their most recent Saturday they served 135 families and she says the supplies go quickly. Griffin says church volunteers are especially grateful for the students’ efforts.
