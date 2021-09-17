CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - It's been exactly one month since Tropical Storm Fred rolled through the Carolinas.
Creating multiple tornadoes in the Upstate and causing deadly flooding in Western North Carolina.
Many in Haywood County are still picking up the pieces a month later.
It was a much calmer Pigeon River in the Town of Canton this Friday, but the reminders of last month remain.
"You still see the effects and you still see the damage. You see where people's homes used to be and those homes are not there or where homes were and they're severely damaged," said Beauford Rice.
Six people lost their lives as a result of the flooding, and nearly 700 household reported damage as well as many other businesses.
Megan Edwards and her family were just one of those displaced by the flood.
Her parents also suffered damage to their home and nursery.
"In the past month we have had to deal with stress, a lot of anxiety, trying to figure out where we are going to home our boys. We have a 4-year-old and a 15-week-old and so trying to find homes for them in Haywood County has been very difficult," said Edwards.
As many in the community have worked to assess the damage and rebuild, even more have come to help out.
That includes Rice, who is a Pastor at Camp Branch Missionary Church in Haywood County.
He is part of a team working to put up temporary power poles to help families without power.
"I wouldn't want to live anywhere else and the reason is because what we have seen in the last month. When an area of our county hurts, and gets impacted like it has with the storm, everybody around jumps in," Rice said.
Edwards says she believes her community has come far in the last month, but still has a long way to go.
"I don't think it has sunk in yet, everyone has kind of been just running around and trying to do stuff so I don't think that it's sunk in to anyone at this point in Haywood County," she said.
For more disaster recovery information click here and to those want to donate can click here.
