(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Control has announced 93 new cases, and 13 additional deaths statewide, as of Tuesday, May 5th.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,841 and those who have died to 296.
As of Tuesday there are 3 new cases in Greenville, 1 in Anderson, and 3 in Spartanburg.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
FURTHER DATA
A demographic data bank has been added to their website to help citizens learn the statistics of the state. It can be found here.
According to the data bank, the recovery rate is 81% in South Carolina, as of April 30.
Less than 20% of people with positive cases remain ill, the data shows.
MORE NEWS - Governor McMaster announces AccelerateSC website, resources available for employment and ppe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.