DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) Derek Lewis got in gear and decided to park it here at LeMans Karting in Duncan.
“It’s an amazing space,” Lewis said.
It’s the first time he’s on an outing with his 9-year-old son, William Lewis, since the coronavirus.
“Having an opportunity like this where we could just do something fun after a full week of school-work is really nice,” Derek Lewis said.
He says William didn’t get a traditional birthday celebration, so on Friday, they raced to LeMans Karting.
“We’re fortunate that we made an appointment here, where we could do an activity that there wasn’t a huge crowd,” Derek Lewis said.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster re-opened museums, zoos, water parks and go-karting tracks.
“LeMans Karting is the largest and fastest Go-Kart track in the whole Southeast. We have the highest performance karts anywhere in South Carolina,” Nate Lagos said.
He’s the marketing director with LeMans Karting.
“Our karts are rated for 50 miles an hour and they require racing training to get in them,” Lagos said.
“We do everything from birthdays to graduations, bachelor parties.”
Those who work at LeMans Karting implemented social distancing guidelines.
“We are disinfecting everything between each use. We are requiring customers to call for reservations so we can limit the amount of people in the building at one time.”
Customers must stand at least six feet apart and chairs in the training room are spread out too.
“Shutting down for a few weeks and going without revenue isn’t ideal for any business but we survived,” Lagos said.
For 9-year-old William Lewis, it turned out to be a good day and one where he learned how to finish strong.
