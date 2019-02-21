Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Recruiting solutions is hosting a job fair to fill industrial/manufacturing positions with Jarden Plastic Solutions in Greer, SC.
Open interviews will be held and applicants are asked to bring a copy of their updated resume.
Interested job seekers who are unable to attend this hiring event are encouraged to apply online at www.recruitingsolutionsonline.com.
Jarden Plastic Solutions is located at 1303 South Batesville Road in Greer, SC.
If you have any questions, please call 864-234-0072.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.